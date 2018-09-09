Kane slams ref for disallowed Welbeck goal

England captain Harry Kane has claimed that referee Danny Makkelie “bottled it” when he disallowed a late Danny Welbeck equaliser against Spain.

The Three Lions went down 2-1 in their opening UEFA Nations League clash at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, but thought they had a late equaliser only for it to be ruled out for a Danny Welbeck foul on David de Gea.

Go behind the scenes of our #NationsLeague opener with Tunnel Cam – now on our YouTube channel. 👉https://t.co/Gia5ZYQe3r 👈 pic.twitter.com/yWRbJB4IVS — England (@England) September 9, 2018

Makkelie initially appeared to have awarded the goal, but after a discussion with his assistant behind the goal, he ruled it out.

“Yeah 100 per cent. They are big moments and you need the ref to stay strong but unfortunately he’s bottled it,” said Kane when asked whether or not the goal should have stood, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“Danny Welbeck’s just stood there, the ‘keeper’s gone to catch it and fell on top of him and Danny’s put it away and somehow the ref’s given it as a foul.

“In the big moments sometimes you need a firm ref to stay calm under pressure so it’s disappointing to finish that way.”

England opened the scoring through Marcus Rashford, but goals from Saul Niguez and Rodrigo Moreno took the game from the Three Lions.