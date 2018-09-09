Shaw ‘awake and alert’ following head injury against Spain

England left-back Luke shaw is “awake and alert” following a head injury picked up in the 2-1 defeat to Spain, confirmed the Three Lions’ Twitter account.

Shaw hit the turf hard after Dani Carvajal’s arm collided with his head in the 48th minute of their UEFA Nations League clash at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Update on @LukeShaw23: Luke is awake and alert, having been assessed by our doctor and given an X-ray. He'll stay with us overnight for further observation, with another update to come in the morning. pic.twitter.com/OZ7EV1SDWb — England (@England) September 8, 2018

“Luke is awake and alert, having been assessed by our doctor and given an X-ray. He’ll stay with us overnight for further observation, with another update to come in the morning,” confirmed England on Twitter after the match.

Meanwhile, Shaw himself took to Twitter himself to reassure supporters, writing: “Thank you for all the love and support. I am doing fine and am in the best hands. I’m a fighter so I will be back soon!”

23-year-old Shaw put in a solid shift for the Three Lions, having been in good form of late for Manchester United.

He has an unfortunate history of injuries, having also suffered a horrific leg break against PSV Eindhoven in the 2015/16 UEFA Champions League following a tackle from Hector Moreno.