Low: A ‘long process’ ahead for Germany

Joachim Low says Germany’s strong performance in their 0-0 draw with France was an important step to getting back on track.

The four-time world champions were knocked out at the group stage at the World Cup in Russia, having claimed 2014 honours in Brazil.

Playing for the first time since their exit, a strong German side competed well against current World Champions France in what was a competitive clash at the Allianz Arena.

Speaking after the game, where his side came close to victory, Low said: “Our performance was important. It was important to show a reaction.

“And, I think, the team did well. We could have scored some goals against the World Cup winners.”

He added: “We knew that France would pack their half with 10 players. It was important to have a defensive stability, to not let them hit us on the counter-attack.

“This is France’s biggest quality, we defended it well. It was okay defensively and that’s a starting-point.

“It would be naive to believe that one match has erased everything from the World Cup.

“It’s a long process, we can only rehabilitate ourselves at the next tournament.”

Up next for Germany is a friendly clash with Peru, at the WIRSOL Rhein-Neckar-Arena, ahead of facing the Netherlands in October.