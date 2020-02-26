Lyon v Juventus: 5 players to watch out for

The second-phase of UEFA Champions League round-of-16 first-leg is edging closer to its completion with the last two matches to be played on Wednesday. In France, it is Lyon who will take on Italian champions Juventus at the Groupama Stadium.

Here, we are bringing you a list of five players who we believe can prove to be a difference-maker in the tie’s outcome.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most successful player currently playing in the competition with the most number of goals (128) and the most number of titles (4). Despite turning 35 already, Ronaldo has been in inspirational form for his current club in the ongoing campaign where he is the leading goal-scorer by a margin with 25 goals and three assists in just 30 appearances in all competitions.

It was always believed that Juve signed Ronaldo from Real Madrid to have a go at Europe’s elite club competition and the club’s hierarchy will be hoping to see a similar kind of performances from their star forward in the match on Wednesday.

Moussa Dembele (Lyon)

Moussa Dembele is one of the hottest young property in Europe and its no surprise that he has been linked with a number of top clubs in the continent including the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea in the recent past. The French U21 international is having an outstanding season for Lyon where he has already scored 20 goals and provided seven assists in just 38 appearances in all competitions.

With no Memphis Depay to feature, the onus will be on the former Celtic striker to produce the goods for his club in what could be his final appearance for Lyon in the Champions League.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

Paulo Dybala has had an up and down season where at one point, he looked destined to leave the club but now he is edging closer to signing a new deal with the Turin-based outfit. Dybala’s numbers on the pitch for Juve has been pretty impressive where he has scored 12 times and provided 12 assists in just 32 matches in all competitions.

With Gonzalo Higuain nearly certain to miss the match, manager Maurizio Sarri will be hoping to see Dybala linkup with Ronaldo and produce the goods on the pitch.

Thiago Mendes (Lyon)

Thiago Mendes is a relatively unknown player but is now becoming a force to be reckoned with in the French football. The 27-year-old has produced a number of top-class performances for his current club in the ongoing campaign and played a key role in control the game from the midfield.

Mendes has represented Lyon in 33 matches in all competitions this season where he has seven assists to his name—an impressive tally for a defensive midfielder.

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus)

Matthijs de Ligt emerged on to the scene in the last season’s UEFA Champions League where he played a key role in helping the Dutch club Ajax in securing a semifinals spot. Following such an impressive outing, the Dutch international secured a move to Juventus in the summer in a deal worth of €75 million. However, it will not be an understatement to suggest that De Ligt has had a hard time settling in Turin and is now facing a battle against time to prove his worth. On Wednesday, the 20-year-old will have another opportunity to showcase his talent in the competition which turned him into a superstar he is today, and the Old Lady’s hierarchy will be hoping that the young defender will prove his critics wrong on the pitch.