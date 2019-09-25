UEFA announces Europa Conference League creation and Nations League change

UEFA will launch a third European club competition, the Europa Conference League, which will start in 2021.

UEFA has announced changes to the Nations League and confirmed the name of a new European club competition – the Europa Conference League.

From the 2020-21 season, the new Nations League structure will see 16 teams in Leagues A, B and C and seven teams in League D.

Those Leagues will be decided by countries’ overall ranking after the 2018-19 competition, which was won by Portugal, with the draw taking place in Amsterdam on March 3, 2020.

The format for the Nations League Finals, which sees the four group winners from League A meet in a knockout competition, will remain the same.

Meanwhile, the Europa Conference League will start in 2021, with matches played on Thursdays with kick-off times at 18:45 CET and 21:00 CET.

The new early kick-off time is also set to be in place for some Champions League matches on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 2021, replacing the current 18:55 CET kick-off.