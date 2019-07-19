Ballon d’Or 2019: Cristiano Ronaldo claims Nations League victory should win him the prestigious award

Juventus and Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo believes that he has done everything he could to have a shot at winning the Ballon d’Or this season.

Ronaldo moved to Turin from Real Madrid last season and finished the Serie A with 21 goals to his name. In the Champions League, where Juventus were knocked out in the quarterfinals by Ajax, the former Manchester United star scored six more goals.

While representing his country in the Nations League, the 34-year-old added three more goals to his tally in just two appearances as Portugal went on to lift the title. On top of it, Ronaldo won the Serie A and Italian Super Cup with Juventus as well.

When talking about his chances of lifting the prestigious trophy, one of the all-time greatest players, Ronaldo clarified that is not ‘obsessed’ with awards. He added that he won three titles in 2018/19 along with leading his nation to yet another European Trophy after Euro 2016.

“I don’t live with an obsession about awards,” Ronaldo said while referring to Ballon d’Or as reported by Marca.

“My numbers don’t lie, this year I’ve won three titles and I’ve been good in the Nations League. What else can I do?”

This would be Ronaldo’s sixth Ballon d’Or award if he wins this time. He has previously won the award in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.