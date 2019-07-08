Lionel Messi could face Cristiano Ronaldo again after Argentina invited to participate in UEFA Nations League

Lionel Messi’s comments on CONMEBOL has prompted UEFA to invite Argentina to partitipate in the Nations League, where a potential clash against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal awaits.

Lionel Messi invited a storm of criticism after he openly accused the CONMEBOL of rigging Copa America officiating in order to favour a Brazil victory.

The comments came on the back of Argentina losing 2-0 to Brazil in the semifinals and then ramped up in intensity when Messi was sent off during Argentina’s 2-1 win over Chile in the third placed playoffs.

However, he has since received plenty of stick from Brazilian players and the coach alike, for undermining their victory in the tournament.

CONMEBOL themselves came out with an official statement denying Messi’s accusations.

In the face of all this controversy, FOX Sports Argentina’s sources claim that the national team has an offer from UEFA to participate in the UEFA Nations League if it should decide to walk out of Copa America.

"LA AFA ANALIZA Y TIENE UNA OFERTA PARA JUGAR LA LIGA DE LAS NACIONES DE LA UEFA"#DebateFinalFOX | @davellaneda77 y la chance de que la Albiceleste deje las competencias de la CONMEBOL para pasar a la UEFA. pic.twitter.com/RxPWDJNQ31 — FOX Sports Argentina (@FOXSportsArg) July 8, 2019

The inaugural Nations League was won by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, with the Juventus star scoring an incredible hattrick in the semifinals against Switzerland to book his team into the finals.

A solitary Goncalo Guedes goal against Netherlands was then enough to see Portugal crowned tournament winners.

Could it be Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo next time around?