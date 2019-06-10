Premier League star picks his favourite between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal and Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves has passed a verdict on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate.

Neves was a part of the Portugal side which won the inaugural UEFA Nations League title, defeating the Netherlands 1-0 in the final. This was also Ronaldo’s second international tournament triumph while Messi is still stuck on zero.

When quizzed after the final about who he thinks is the better player, Neve said that Ronaldo is the best in the world.

“Of course, yes [Ronaldo is the best player]. I can’t see anyone better than him,” he stated.

When asked to expand further on his opinion, the Wolves midfielder added, “No of course not [Messi is not as good], Cristiano is the best. He showed that in the semi-finals [against Switzerland] and again today with a great game, we are lucky to have him in our team.

“For me he is the best ever, I’m a really lucky guy to be able to play alongside him, I say thank you to Ronaldo and congratulations to the team.”