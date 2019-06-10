Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to reach incredible UEFA trophies landmark with Nations League win

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal defeated Netherlands in the final of the UEFA Nations League to lift their second international trophy in three years.

Goncalo Guedes scored the only goal of the match in the 60th minute and the Oranje failed to cancel the deficit. This was also Ronaldo’s second international trophy, which has restarted the GOAT debate between him and Lionel Messi.

Moreover, with the Nations League victory, the Portuguese talisman became the first player in history to win 10 UEFA trophies.

HISTORY: Cristiano Ronaldo is the FIRST player in Football to win 🔟 UEFA Trophies: 🇵🇹 Euro: 🏆

🇵🇹 Nations League: 🏆

UCL: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Super Cup: 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/0vNnMENOQu — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) June 9, 2019

Ronaldo now has a Euro, a Nations League, five Champions League and three Super Cup trophies to his name, which brings his total to a sum of 10 trophies. And with Euro 2020 only a year away, he could very well go on to add more international trophies to his name.