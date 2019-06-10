UEFA Nations League |

Fans troll Lionel Messi after Cristiano Ronaldo wins UEFA Nations League – his second international trophy

The Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate is a never-ending one. And after Ronaldo won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal last night, fans trolled Messi to no ends.

The Nations League triumph was the Portuguese legend’s second international trophy after the Euro 2016, which sparked the debate again as Messi has still no trophies to show for with Argentina. Fans took note of it and set Twitter on fire.

