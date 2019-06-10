Fans troll Lionel Messi after Cristiano Ronaldo wins UEFA Nations League – his second international trophy

The Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate is a never-ending one. And after Ronaldo won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal last night, fans trolled Messi to no ends.

The Nations League triumph was the Portuguese legend’s second international trophy after the Euro 2016, which sparked the debate again as Messi has still no trophies to show for with Argentina. Fans took note of it and set Twitter on fire.

Another major international honour for the boy CR7. Let’s hope Messi can do something in the Copa America no doubt he’ll bottle another final though 🤧🤧🤧 — Regan (@ReganFrancis) June 10, 2019

Ronaldo 2 – Messi 0 https://t.co/KVlgdjdMUk — Idris (@Crhedrys) June 10, 2019

Van Dijk Won trophy through Messi, C,Ronaldo won trophy through Van Dijk. Only if you’re blind, You won’t know your Goat 🐐 pic.twitter.com/OkmkiMempf — Allen Adkins (@AllenAdkins15) June 10, 2019

Reporter: how many international trophies do you have? Ronaldo: 🏆🏆 Reporter: how many international trophies do you have? Messi: Higuain missed a one on one chance — J O T H A M (@iam_jobaba) June 10, 2019

MessI is the GOAT Ronaldo : pic.twitter.com/YL5Gyi29hH — Michael SHEVY (@shevyye) June 10, 2019

When you hear someone say that Messi should win the Ballon d’Or… pic.twitter.com/lCrCZ92ASt — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) June 9, 2019

Difference Ronaldo carries team to finals

Messi gets carried to finals pic.twitter.com/n0S4bqwsJ1 — Z_bey7 ⚡ (@cibeat) June 10, 2019

Who’s your GOAT 🐐 Like for Ronaldo

RT for Messi PS: one has 2 International Trophies 🏆 🏆 #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/PeeZeWyCeW — Winners’ Platform☁ (@PlatformWinners) June 10, 2019