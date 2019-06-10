Fans troll Lionel Messi after Cristiano Ronaldo wins UEFA Nations League – his second international trophy

The Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate is a never-ending one. And after Ronaldo won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal last night, fans trolled Messi to no ends.
The Nations League triumph was the Portuguese legend’s second international trophy after the Euro 2016, which sparked the debate again as Messi has still no trophies to show for with Argentina. Fans took note of it and set Twitter on fire.
Another major international honour for the boy CR7. Let’s hope Messi can do something in the Copa America no doubt he’ll bottle another final though 🤧🤧🤧
— Regan (@ReganFrancis) June 10, 2019
Ronaldo 2 – Messi 0 https://t.co/KVlgdjdMUk
— Idris (@Crhedrys) June 10, 2019
Van Dijk Won trophy through Messi, C,Ronaldo won trophy through Van Dijk. Only if you’re blind, You won’t know your Goat 🐐 pic.twitter.com/OkmkiMempf
— Allen Adkins (@AllenAdkins15) June 10, 2019
Reporter: how many international trophies do you have?
Ronaldo: 🏆🏆
Reporter: how many international trophies do you have?
Messi: Higuain missed a one on one chance
— J O T H A M (@iam_jobaba) June 10, 2019
MessI is the GOAT
Ronaldo : pic.twitter.com/YL5Gyi29hH
— Michael SHEVY (@shevyye) June 10, 2019
When you hear someone say that Messi should win the Ballon d’Or… pic.twitter.com/lCrCZ92ASt
— ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) June 9, 2019
Difference
Ronaldo carries team to finals
Messi gets carried to finals pic.twitter.com/n0S4bqwsJ1
— Z_bey7 ⚡ (@cibeat) June 10, 2019
Who’s your GOAT 🐐
Like for Ronaldo
RT for Messi
PS: one has 2 International Trophies 🏆 🏆 #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/PeeZeWyCeW
— Winners’ Platform☁ (@PlatformWinners) June 10, 2019
🇵🇹
Portugal before Ronaldo:
• 0 finals played
Portugal with Ronaldo:
• 3 finals / 2 finals won
🇦🇷
Argentina before Messi:
• 2 World Cups won
• 14 Copa Americas won
• 1 Confederations Cup won
Argentina with Messi:
• 4 finals played
. 0 finals won
Class dismissed. pic.twitter.com/woWF3wxZMG
— Danny WelBeast (@WellBeast) June 10, 2019