Silva proud to lift first trophy with Portugal

He was not part of Portugal’s victorious Euro 2016 squad and Bernardo Silva was thrilled to lift the Nations League in Porto on Sunday.

Bernardo Silva expressed his pride at winning his first trophy with Portugal as he secured a fitting end to a hugely successful season with Nations League glory against Netherlands.

The midfielder set up the only goal of the game at Estadio do Dragao on Sunday, finding Goncalo Guedes with a clever reverse pass before the Valencia forward rifled home.

Silva was named player of the tournament after the final, adding yet another piece of silverware at the end of a 2018-19 campaign that delivered the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup with Manchester City.

“For me to finish this way it’s just amazing, I’m so, so happy with my season, so happy to end it this way with these fantastic people that helped us over the past two games and now it’s time to rest and prepare for next season and try to do even better,” he told Sky Sports.

“I’m very proud, the most important thing is Portugal won, I’m very proud to have won the first title with my country and of course if you can add to that the [individual] awards you just said, it’s even better.

“I’m very proud of my work, very happy at the moment.”

On the decisive goal, Silva added: “I don’t remember who played the ball to me but it was a great pass.

“I heard Guedes shout ‘Bernardo!’. I didn’t really see where he was but I slid the ball sideways and happily he produced a great finish.”