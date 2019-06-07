Arsenal star passes his verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo was at his very best as he struck a hat-trick to take Portugal into the UEFA Nations League finals. Following that performance, an Arsenal star who played against him, gave us his verdict on an ongoing debate.

“He’s a football genius” – Fernando Santos on Ronaldo

The “best in the world” phrase is used loosely these days, but it’s definitely true when you’re discussing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. And following Portugal’s victory over Switzerland, Granit Xhaka had no doubt that the duo deserved to be called the very best.

“I think we had a very good game. In my opinion we were the better team but the difference is they have Ronaldo,” said the Arsenal midfielder, following the defeat.

“It’s unbelievable what a player he is. It’s not for nothing that he’s one of the best players in the world.

“He’s special because he knows always where you have to go and to be.

“I think we had him in our hands but, in the end, he scored three times and we lost the game.

“I think we can be proud how we play, against a very good team,” he added.

When asked to outright choose between Messi and Ronaldo, the Swiss had this to say.

“One of them. In my opinion you have two of them. They are not in this world.

“Those two are clear of the rest. If you play at 34 on this level you deserve a lot of respect.

“He shows in all the games – international and with Juventus – that he has unbelievable quality.

“It’s difficult to stop him and he showed up not in a good moment for us.”

Clearly, Xhaka is just as impressed as all of us when it comes to Messi and Ronaldo.