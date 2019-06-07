Ahead of Netherlands’ Nations League final against Portugal, Virgil van Dijk is focused on more than just Cristiano Ronaldo.

Virgil van Dijk said there was more for Netherlands to worry about than just Cristiano Ronaldo in their Nations League final against Portugal.

Netherlands booked their spot in the decider with a 3-1 extra-time win over England in Guimaraes on Thursday.

Van Dijk, considered one of the world’s best defenders, and Ronaldo, arguably the best player on the planet, will go head to head in the final on Sunday.

But the Liverpool star said there was more to Portugal than just Ronaldo, who scored a hat-trick in their semi-final victory against Switzerland.

“We’ll see. It’s not only Cristiano Ronaldo we’re going to face, we face a great Portugal. We will see what’s going to happen,” Van Dijk told reporters.

“I’m looking forward to playing this final with this team, and we’re going to give everything that we can to hopefully hold that trophy in the end and do everyone proud.”

While Ronaldo starred again against Switzerland, a Portugal teenager – Joao Felix – has generated plenty of buzz with his performances for Benfica.

Van Dijk said he expected Joao Felix, who is linked with a big-money move, to have a fine career.

“I watch football as well, I’ve seen the Europa League. Everyone has seen him. He’s a big talent for them,” he said.

“He has a bright future in front of him if he stays humble and keeps working hard and hopefully we can shut them down.

“Hopefully we are going to win.”