WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo’s magnificent performance and hattrick against Switzerland in Nations League

On Wednesday, Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo completed a magnificent hattrick as Portugal defeated Switzerland 3-1 in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League.

It was Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game in Portugal’s ongoing UEFA Nations League run and he marked his tournament debut in style with the hattrick. Ronaldo’s first goal came in the 25th minute via a trademark freekick from nearly 30 yards gain.

The game was well poised to go into extra time when Ronaldo scored his second goal in the 88th minute. The freekick goal helped Portugal gain a lead but Ricardo Rodriguez scored for Switzerland in the 57th minute to tie the scoreline once ate. The Juventus star found space in the edge of Switzerland’s penalty box and fired a shot towards the bottom corner of the net. Switzerland goalkeeper Yan Sommer could not keep the shot out and the deadlock was broken once again.

Despite having scored two goals already, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star was apparently not done yet as he scored yet another goal in the 90th minute. With the scoreline at 2-1, many Swiss players came forward in an attempt to equalize. But their move failed and Portugal got an opportunity to attack on the counter. In the run that followed, Portugal teammate Bernardo Silva played the perfect pass to Ronaldo, who then fired his shot home to complete his hattrick and Portugal’s victory.

Watch the videos below:

WATCH: Ronaldo scores a hat trick against Switzerland 🇨🇭 today G.O.A.T 👏👏👏⚽️ pic.twitter.com/simXV3EQXB — KENNETH_MADRIDISTA💯 (@KMadridista_1) June 5, 2019

Yet another Hattrick for Cristiano Ronaldo!!! pic.twitter.com/QhcKhMOr0I — To Plan Is To Plot, To Plot Is To Conspire (@TweetAtAustin) June 5, 2019

Ronaldo was at his best throughout the game and in addition to the three goals, he also brightened up the day for fans through nifty bits of skill, like the one in the video below:

⚡️ Skill of the Day goes to hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo for this outrageous no-look through ball! 👀⚽️#NationsLeague | @HisenseSports pic.twitter.com/aTsHECpxos — UEFA Nations League (@UEFAEURO) June 5, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo out here twisting ankles and nutmegging defenders for a living pic.twitter.com/2NyrWssckp — CRonaldoDaily.com (@BreatheRonaldo) June 5, 2019