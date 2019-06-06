Portugal v Switzerland: Joao Felix to make debut in Nations League semi-final

Fernando Santos has named a Portugal XI packed with attacking talent for their Nations League showdown with Switzerland in Porto.

Joao Felix will make his Portugal debut in Wednesday’s Nations League Finals semi-final against Switzerland in Porto after head coach Fernando Santos rolled out his attacking big guns.

The Benfica teenager enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2018-19 and became one of the hottest properties in European football, with a host of clubs including Manchester City and Manchester United reportedly tempted to trigger his €120million release clause.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva complete a mouth-watering front three for the hosts, while Sporting CP’s prolific Bruno Fernandes starts in a midfield anchored by Ruben Neves and William Carvalho.

Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka and Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri both start for Switzerland following their contrasting experiences in the finals of the Europa League and Champions League over the past week.

The winners will return to Estadio do Dragao on Sunday to face the victors of Thursday’s semi-final between England and Netherlands in Guimaraes.