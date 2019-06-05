Former Manchester United star picks Cristiano Ronaldo as world’s best over Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo has sparkled in his first season at Juventus, and added yet another dimension to his rivalry with Lionel Messi. Now, a former Manchester United teammate of his has called him the world’s best player.

Nani and Ronaldo spent some years together at Manchester United, before CR7 left to join Real Madrid in a world record transfer back in 2009.

The Portuguese duo were influential on the pitch for the Red Devils, and developed a camaraderie, both at club level, as well as in the national team. Nani has now praised Ronaldo after his first season at Juve.

“It was a successful season for him. I think he did great,” he told Omnisport.

“It is not easy to play in Italy because the football there is very tactical, the defenders there defend a lot.”

“He scored a lot of goals, continued to be the best in the world. I think he did great.”

Nani currently plays for Orlando City in Major League Soccer (MLS), but spent his most successful years at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson, winning the Premier League multiple times, while also lifting the UEFA Champions League (UCL) trophy.

Ronaldo will be leading Portugal out in the UEFA Nations League semifinals against Switzerland on Wednesday.