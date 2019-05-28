England include Kane but Trippier and Winks omitted from Nations League squad

Gareth Southgate has omitted four players from his provisional 27-man squad for the Nations League Finals, but Harry Kane remains in.

Harry Kane has made the cut for England’s squad for the Nations League Finals next week, but Tottenham team-mates Kieran Trippier and Harry Winks have been left out.

Trippier and Winks– who will hope to line up for their club in Saturday’s Champions League final against Liverpool – are joined by Southampton pair Nathan Redmond and James Ward-Prowse in being omitted from Gareth Southgate’s provisional 27-man squad.

Right-back Trippier was one of England’s stars in their run to the World Cup semi-finals last year but his form has been indifferent for Mauricio Pochettino’s side this season.

Kane maintains his place in the squad despite having been out of action for seven weeks with an ankle injury. The Spurs striker said on Monday that he would be fit to feature against Liverpool on June 1.

The World Cup Golden Boot winner is one of seven players included from either Spurs or Liverpool, with England playing Netherlands in the Nations League semi-final five days after the Madrid showpiece.

Like Kane, Spurs team-mates Danny Rose, Eric Dier and Dele Alli, as well as Reds trio Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold, all face a quick turnaround to join the Three Lions in Portugal.

England’s Nations League Finals squad in full:

Jack Butland (Stoke City), Tom Heaton (Burnley), Jordan Pickford (Everton); Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Danny Rose (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City); Dele Alli (Tottenham), Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Declan Rice (West Ham); Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth).