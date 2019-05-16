Ruben Loftus-Cheek injured his ankle in a friendly and misses the Nations League Finals, but Harry Kane is included in England’s squad.

England captain Harry Kane has been included in Gareth Southgate’s preliminary squad for the Nations League Finals but Ruben Loftus-Cheek misses out due to injury.

Loftus-Cheek hurt his ankle playing for Chelsea in a friendly against New England Revolution in Boston and reportedly faces a long spell on the sidelines, ruling him out of the Europa League final against Arsenal.

Kane, though, has been deemed fit enough to be in the squad despite having been out of action for six weeks with his own ankle injury.

The Tottenham striker is aiming to be fit to lead the line for Mauricio Pochettino’s side in the Champions League final against Liverpool on June 1.

World Cup Golden Boot winner Kane is one of nine Spurs and Liverpool players included, with England playing Netherlands in the Nations League semi-final five days after the Madrid showpiece.

Like Kane, Spurs team-mates Danny Rose, Kieran Trippier, Eric Dier, Dele Alli and Harry Winks, as well as Reds trio Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold all face a quick turnaround to join the Three Lions in Portugal.

The 27-man squad named by Southgate includes recalled Southampton winger Nathan Redmond while a number of players return from missing March’s Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Winks and Gomez were unavailable for the start of the qualifying campaign, while Jesse Lingard and Fabian Delph are also back.

With various players set to be involved in the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League finals to come, the squad will come together at different times before a final 23 is named.

There is no place in the party for Manchester United’s Player of the Year Luke Shaw, with Ben Chilwell and Rose taking the left-back slots while Delph offers further cover in that position.

England’s preliminary Nations League Finals squad in full:

Jack Butland (Stoke City), Tom Heaton (Burnley), Jordan Pickford (Everton); Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Danny Rose (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Kyle Walker (Manchester City); Dele Alli (Tottenham), Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Nathan Redmond (Southampton), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Harry Winks (Tottenham); Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth).