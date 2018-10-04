Preview: Chelsea vs Vidi

Title favourites Chelsea will be eyeing another three points when Hungarian champions visit Stamford Bridge in the Europa League on Thursday.

Europa League

4 October 2018

Group L, matchday 2

Kick-off: 21:00 (GMT+2)

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Referee: M. Zelinka

Assistants: O. Pelikan, J. Patak

Fourth official: J. Hrabovsky

Players to watch:

Ross Barkley will be looking to impress for the Blues in the hope of getting a call-up to the England squad for fixtures against Croatia and Spain during the international break. The midfielder has made just two Premier League starts this term, although he came off the bench four times, while he featured against PAOK on matchday 1.

Stefan Scepovic is in a rich vein of form for Vidi, having scored four league goals thus far. The Serbian striker only arrived at the club in January after his season-long loan spell at Sporting Gijon was terminated six months early.

Team form and manager quotes:

Life under Maurizio Sarri is looking rosy after going seven games unbeaten in the new Premier League season, although a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Community Shield suggested anything but.

Chelsea won their opening five league games to keep pace with Liverpool at the top of the table, before dropping their first points in a 0-0 draw at West Ham.

Sarri’s side looked set to halt the Reds’ 100 per cent start to the campaign with Eden Hazard’s 25th-minute goal at the Bridge on Saturday, but Daniel Sturridge scored a last-minute equaliser to take the Merseysiders level with City at the summit.

The Blues kicked off their European adventure with a 1-0 win over PAOK and would appear to have an easy ride in Group L, with a trip to BATE next up on October 25, but Sarri believes it will be tough to go all way, given the structure of the competition.

“We want to arrive to the end [of the competition]. But I don’t know,” the Italian said in his pre-match press conference.

“The Europa League is a very unusual competition. At the moment, we don’t know the names of all the opponents. In the second round will arrive eight teams from the Champions League. It’s very difficult.

“I think it’s more difficult because in Champions League usually you have 80 hours from a match to the other match. In the Europa League, especially in England, we have only 60, 64 hours, so it’s more difficult.”

Vidi lost 2-0 at home to BATE in their group opener, which came on the back of their first league defeat of the season to Puskas.

But Marko Nikolic’s troops have responded well by winning their next three matches against Cigand SE (2-0), Mezokovesd-Zsory (3-1) and Diosgyor (1-0) – the latter two coming in the Hungarian top flight.

The OTP Bank Liga holders trail current leaders Ferencvaros by eight points, although they do have a game in hand.

Team news:

Sarri is expected to give a number of his first-team players a rest ahead of Sunday’s trip to Southampton.

Eden Hazard stayed at home for the clash in Greece a fortnight ago and the Belgian star is likely to sit this one out as well.

Gary Cahill could get a recall, along with Alvaro Morata, while Cesc Fabregas will be hoping to feature as the Spanish midfielder looks to build up his match fitness.