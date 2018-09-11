UEFA reduce sanctions against Marseille

Olympique de Marseille’s suspended sentence from European competitions has been lifted by UEFA following an appeal, with their punishment reduced to a two-game stadium ban.

However, one of those matches will be deferred for two years.

The French club had been charged with crowd disturbances, acts of damage, setting off of fireworks, throwing of objects and a delayed kick-off over four Europa League matches last season.

[COMMUNIQUÉ] Annulation par l’UEFA de l'exclusion avec sursis de toute compétition européenne pendant deux ans.https://t.co/XR6TjxceO3 — Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) September 10, 2018

As a result of their punishment, Marseille will face Eintracht Frankfurt behind closed doors on 20 September in the Europa League group stage.

Furthermore, they will have to close the north and south stands of the Stade Velodrome for four European games, with two of them subject to a two-year period of probation.

A 100,000-Euro fine and an order to contact Lyon to pay for damages caused during the Europa League final against Atletico Madrid still stand.

Marseille was beaten 3-0 by Atletico at Lyon’s Parc Olympique Lyonnais in May.