Why Ronaldo is wrong to criticise Man United for playing the way Juventus play

Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Juventus in the UEFA Champions League came as a surprise to many. The manner in which the game was won and the quality of the two teams, it was certainly a result that the Red Devils should be proud of.

But what was a lot more surprising than the win was the comments that Cristiano Ronaldo made following Juve’s 2-1 defeat to Jose Mourinho’s spirited men in Turin. It would be fair to say though, that the comments were largely unwarranted. Not because they were made by a man who was perhaps made a man against who the comments were against, but because they are clearly misguided.

It seems the UEFA @ChampionsLeague loss against @ManUtd has left a sour taste in @Cristiano Ronaldo’s mouth. https://t.co/p2HDdW8tIk — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) November 8, 2018

Ronaldo’s so-called ‘affection’ and ‘nostalgia’ for his days at United doesn’t mean that he can’t say stuff like that, firstly. But what he shouldn’t criticise is the way United approached the game, because that is the way Juventus usually approach big games under Massimiliano Allegri.

The Old Lady’s rise to European prominence under Allegri has been marked by a distinct glow of pragmatism. Be it during the season when they reached the finals of the Champions League in 2015 or when they went onto lose against Ronaldo’s Real Madrid in 2017 and even last season. They have relied on managing games to perfection and digging them out when needed.

Last season against Tottenham in the Round of 16, Juventus were dominated by Mauricio Pochettino’s men in the second leg. More so, the second half of the first leg in Turin saw Spurs push Juve back and back throughout the forty-five minutes. The never-ending pressure probably meant that Spurs were the better side.

I don’t see the difference between what Manchester United did to us yesterday and what we did to Tottenham 6 months back. I would be a hypocrite if I criticized Manchester United and celebrated my team’s win in Wembley. — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) November 8, 2018

But it was Juve who picked up the result. One way or another, they knocked a formidable Spurs side out. One big reason for that was the way they had managed the game.

Despite going behind through a Son Heung Min goal, Juventus stuck their necks out and kept the scoreline at 1-0. Spurs missed big chances to score, but Juve rode on their luck and stayed in the game, believing that they will get their chances to score.

And they scored twice in three minutes. Goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala took them through at Wembley. When they didn’t really create much. It was all about staying in the game and taking limited risks, but taking the chances that fell their way. Harry Kane hit the post and his header was cleared off the line by Giorgio Chiellini.

It was a typical Juventus under Allegri win. Despite not being the best, they had the know how to digging out a result and taking the chances that fell to them, when Spurs had dominated them for large parts in both the ties.

All in all, Juve were not the best team on the pitch in that game. They were the more intelligent team. It was as though the game was mapped out in the canvas of Allegri’s mind. He knew that even if they don’t score, they’ll get chances to get a goal or two. And they rode their luck till the very end.

Judging by Ronaldo’s comments, Chelsea shouldn’t have won the Champions League in 2012. They went into all out defense mode and attacked unless it wasn’t overly necessary. But when they attacked against the likes of Barcelona and Bayern in the semi-final and final respectively, they scored. It was pragmatism and game-management. Football aesthetes were left to argue about it, but in games in the Champions League, it’s the know how and the ability to manage the game that matters.

Chelsea’s route to the 2012 Champions League included: – Knocking out a Napoli side featuring Cavani & Lavezzi after losing the first leg 3-1

– Beating Barcelona in the semi-final after facing them for almost an hour at the Nou Camp with 10 men

– Creating history against Bayern pic.twitter.com/X4ewQP1pvq — bet365 (@bet365) November 1, 2018

Juventus have a knack for playing that way. Against Napoli in the Serie A last season, they scored early through Gonzalo Higuain by a lightning fast counter-attack and the rest of the game was just the partenopei throwing attack after attack, only to see Juve defend everything that came their way. And having Giorgio Chiellini in top form, they managed to dig the result out.

Ronaldo’s very own Real Madrid too, adopted similar ways under Zinedine Zidane. Against Bayern Munich in the last two seasons, the Los Blancos had to rely on defensive resolve and grit. They had to take chances that came their way on the counter-attack and Ronaldo was central to putting those chances away, famously scoring a hat-trick in the 2016-17 campaign. Last season, Keylor Navas’ performance in goal was vital to their progression.

On top of that, the United that Ronaldo played for in the 2008 Champions League final had to ride its luck after Chelsea had hit the post twice in the game before it had headed into extra-time. United weren’t the best team on that day, they were just the more efficient team. The team that knew how to keep their calm in tough situations.

The way United played and hung on showed how Jose Mourinho likes his teams to be in big games. They are compact and very organized at the back, with the striker dropping deep.

They kept it goalless till quite a long time and even after they conceded, they hung on. They believed that they could grab an equalizer through a set-piece or a lucky break. As Juve kept missing the big chances they had, United grabbed their golden opportunity. Juan Mata floated a free-kick in to beat Wojciech Szczesny and minutes later, United managed to put another set-piece in.

Juventus have been a side that has struggled with dealing with crosses and without Romelu Lukaku, it had to come via a set-piece. Marouane Fellaini’s towering presence helped as Leonardo Bonucci flicked the ball towards goal with Alex Sandro getting the last touch.

It was smash and grab, but it was typically Jose. United weren’t the better team but they were the more patient, efficient and intelligent team. They knew how to approach the game and they rode their luck to terrific effect.

Coming back to Ronaldo’s comments, if the teams that deserve to win always win in football, fans would never have loved it as much as they do. And if the teams that deserve to win always end up winning, the history of the game would have been pretty much opposite to how it is today.