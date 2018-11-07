Liverpool fans left fuming with Lazar Markovic actions following Champions League loss

A poor performance against Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League resulted in many counting on what went wrong for Liverpool.

Travelling to play the relative underdogs, the Merseyside club were expected to get a win. Unfortunately, they could not get into the game and eventually lost 2-0 which made their Champions League campaign even harder.

Now, they see themselves second in the table but will undoubtedly need to get results from Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain in their remaining matches.

Jurgen Klopp conceded a lot of things went wrong, revealing that it was too many to count by saying: “I only have 10 fingers.”

James Milner echoed the gaffer’s sentiments, saying that things were already troublesome the moment the first whistle blew.

“All over the field, we didn’t win the ball back well enough and the passing wasn’t good enough.

“In all areas, we didn’t start and when you don’t start well in the Champions League you can get punished.”

However, Lazar Markovic’s comments raised the most eyebrows after he was found liking a suspect comment which irked the Reds’ supporters.

Copa 90 star David Vujanic tweeted a number of Serbian flags with a heart in it and Markovic was seen liking the said tweet.

Being Serbian, the connection can be made why Markovic did so, but as he is also a player for Liverpool, fans would understandably be annoyed at what happened.

@LMarkec50 markovic liking this is another reason your career is going no where. — Ryan Yantz (@RyanYantz247) November 6, 2018