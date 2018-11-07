Opta’s Champions League data makes happier reading for Gareth Bale and Edin Dzeko than for Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Wednesday’s games.

Cristiano Ronaldo rarely goes five games without scoring but he heads into Juventus’ clash with Manchester United seeking his first Champions League goal in six outings.

He is not the only one hoping to end an unwanted streak, as AEK Athens travel to Bayern Munich aiming for a first away victory in 24 matches in Europe’s premier club competition.

With Roma playing away at CSKA Moscow and Real Madrid travelling to Viktoria Plzen, Wednesday’s fixtures could deliver some surprises.

Our Opta-powered preview gives the lowdown on the key numbers for each contest.

Benfica v Ajax

5 – Ajax have not lost any of their last five competitive games against Benfica, picking up a draw and four wins including their 1-0 victory at Johan Cruijff Arena in October.

4 – Benfica have picked up just four points in their last 11 Champions League group matches, and have lost all of their last four home games in the competition.

Bayern Munich v AEK Athens

10 – The German champions relish matches against Greek opposition, having not lost in all 10 competitive encounters, scoring 18 without reply in their last five home matches against Super League sides.

23 – AEK are aiming to end a streak of 23 winless away matches in the European Cup/Champions League, leaving them over half way to matching Olympiacos’ record sequence of 45 games between 1959 and 2006.

@esmuellert_ : “We need to stand up and be counted and pull ourselves together. We need to stand tall and not hide. We have two important games ahead of us, it won’t help bicker or dither.” #packmas pic.twitter.com/FOjPFA829c — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 5, 2018

6 – Lyon are proving harder to beat in the Champions League than they have been in over a decade after going undefeated in their last six outings – their best run since going seven without loss between September 2006 and February 2007.

5 – In contrast, Hoffenheim are winless in their last five European away matches following two draws and three defeats, including qualifiers.

4 – Defeat for City would see them become the first English side to lose four consecutive home matches in the history of the European Cup/Champions League.

24 – City managed 24 shots in their 3-0 win over Shakhtar last time out, which was the most the Ukrainian side had faced in a Champions League match since Real Madrid hit 26 against them in September 2015.

No rest day for these Champs! pic.twitter.com/ZTlQWyVt0d — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 5, 2018

23 – The average age of CSKA’s starting line-up in their 3-0 defeat at Roma in October was just 23 years and 92 days – the youngest in the Champions League since November 2014 (Ajax vs PSG, 22y 305d).

10 – Edin Dzeko is the Champions League’s top scorer in 2018, finding the net 10 times – two more than any other player.

9 – In the nine matches between Czech and Spanish clubs in the Champions League, LaLiga sides have emerged victorious in all of them, scoring at least two goals per game.

8 – Gareth Bale is in good form in the Champions League and has been involved in eight goals in his last seven group-stage appearances (four goals, four assists).

6 – After losing four and drawing two of their last six matches Valencia are on their worst winless streak in the Champions League since October 2011, when they also went six games without a victory.

42 – Valencia and Young Boys have had 42 shots each in this season’s Champions League, and both sides have scored just once.

5 – Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score in his last five Champions League outings, his last goal coming for Real Madrid against Juventus in April.

2 – Along with Bayern Munich, Manchester United are one of two sides to have won two away Champions League matches at Juventus – no side has won more.