Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah received a wrapped gift from a fan to whom he handed over his shirt after Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Red Star Belgrade at Anfield. The Egyptian was the star for the home side in the Champions League encounter as he bagged a brace on the night.

Coming off from a loss against Napoli in the previous encounter, Liverpool needed a big win over Red Star in order to keep up with their opponents in the group. There was criticism surrounding Salah as well, the reason being the forward hadn’t scored in the last four matches.

However, both the team and the player shut down their doubters in style. Roberto Firmino broke the deadlock with a 20th-minute strike and Salah followed it up with a brace – a goal each on either side of the half-time whistle. Sadio Mane completed the rout with an 80th-minute goal, after missing a penalty four minutes earlier.

Post the victory, as the players were walking back into the tunnel, Salah ran over to a fan with a sign in Arabic that read, “I’ve come from Egypt for you” and handed over his shirt to her. In return, the forward received a wrapped gift, which was £42 selection of candy from Thornton’s, as was revealed later.

Nice gesture from Mohamed Salah as he hands his shirt to a fan coming all the way from Egypt, then receives a wrapped gift in return.pic.twitter.com/7QcBSBkq1Q — Liverpool Family (@lfc_family) October 25, 2018

Salah also became the fastest player to score 50 goals for Liverpool – in 65 appearances.