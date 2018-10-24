It’s not all about me – Lewandowski

Three goals in two games have marked a return to form for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who said he is happy to be at the club.

Robert Lewandowski reassured Bayern Munich supporters of his commitment to the club following a tumultuous few months in which he was linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena.

The 30-year-old striker scored in Bayern’s 2-0 Champions League victory over AEK Athens to take his goal tally to three in his last two matches, following a run of three games without finding the net.

Lewandowski’s return to form has come as a relief to Bayern coach Niko Kovac, whose position is the subject of speculation with the German champions languishing in fourth place after eight games of the Bundesliga season.

Kovac came to Lewandowski’s defence in August after the Poland international complained that the club’s management offered him “no protection” from criticism.

The coach’s support seems to have paid off, with Lewandowski telling Sport Bild: “I definitely feel very happy and well in Munich.

“I do my best for the team to win. But it’s still about the team, because everyone works hard for success here.

“It’s not just me, not just Robert Lewandowski.”

Bayern travel to Mainz in the Bundesliga on Saturday, where they have the opportunity to secure back-to-back league victories for the first time in over a month.

A draw with Augsburg preceded defeats to Hertha Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach before Bayern’s poor run came to an end with victory over Wolfsburg, but Lewandowski said the expectation around the club was not a problem.

“I am used to always being under pressure and playing at the highest level,” he said.

“That’s what the club demands of me, and I also demand that of myself. I can handle it.”