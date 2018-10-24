Mourinho walks to Old Trafford as United arrive late again for Champions League

Jose Mourinho beat his players to Old Trafford on Tuesday by walking through crowds as Manchester United’s team bus was delayed in traffic.

Manchester United have run the risk of receiving more UEFA sanctions after arriving late to a Champions League home match for the second time this season.

United’s team bus was delayed in reaching Old Trafford for the crunch clash with Juventus just three weeks after experiencing similar problems prior to the meeting with Valencia.

UEFA fined the Premier League club €5,000 for their tardiness and €10,000 for the subsequently late kick-off on that occasion, while manager Jose Mourinho received a warning.

The Portuguese took unusual measures to avoid a repeat on Tuesday, walking to the ground through crowds of supporters.

“I walked with a hoodie in the middle of the fans. Nobody recognised me. I took two minutes,” Mourinho told BT Sport.

“What I did in two minutes walking, the players cannot do in 45 minutes on the bus. Juventus is having the same kind of problem.

“I informed the UEFA delegates about the situation because we don’t want to be punished again.”

United’s bus is reported to reached Old Trafford approximately 50 minutes before the scheduled kick-off time.