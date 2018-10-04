Pochettino praises Spurs’ character in Barca loss

Mauricio Pochettino was disappointed by Tottenham’s defending in their 4-2 defeat at Wembley to Barcelona in Wednesday night’s Champions League clash, but also praised them after they almost got something out of the game.

Spurs fell behind through a Philippe Coutinho goal on just two minutes after Hugo Lloris charged out of his goal, before Ivan Rakitic made it two at half-time with a wonderful volley.

And although they twice clawed their way back into the game at 2-1 and 3-2 through Harry Kane and Erik Lamela, they were undone again when Luis Suarez’s superb dummy left Lionel Messi to grab Barca’s fourth and his second in the final minute to secure the win.

Despite the loss, Pochettino praised the fighting spirit of his team, especially after conceding so early.

“To concede, I think all the plan was destroyed,”said the Argentine.

“If you watch football and understand it you will know how hard it is to come out of the dressing room and find yourself 1-0 down so early,” he added. “It’s so difficult after this for the team to feel confident to play. It’s so tough.

“When you play at this level, you can’t concede these type of chances. In the second half, we were very competitive and did everything we could to try to come back.”

Tottenham kept Messi quiet in the first period, but he came good after the break as Barcelona earned a first win in four matches.

“Messi had more space in the second half and that is difficult to stop,” Pochettino said. “It is unbelievable how he runs.

“Our players were heroes because they were chasing the game against Messi, Suárez, Coutinho. Lucas Moura could have equalised. Then you would have said we are heroes and the manager is the best in the world.”

With two defeats in two, Spurs will now find it hard to qualify as both Barca and Inter Milan already have six points, although Pochettino was adamant it was not over yet.

“We need to play four games still and we have it in our hands to be in the next stage. It will be tough because they are must-win games. We still think the same – that all is possible.”