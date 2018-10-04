Klopp: Liverpool ‘not good enough’

Jurgen Klopp said that Liverpool were just not ‘good enough’ as they suffered a last-gasp defeat to Napoli in their Champions League Group C game in Italy on Wednesday night.

Lorenzo Insigne grabbed the only goal of the game, striking in the 90th minute to condemn Liverpool to a deserved 1-0 loss.

“Tonight we were not good enough,” Klopp told reporters at the post-match press conference. “Normally if you are not good enough you lose football games. That was us tonight.”

The German was left frustrated by his attacking trio of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane as the Reds failed to register a single shot on target in the competition for the first time in 12 years.

“We had our moments,” said Klopp. “But too often the formation was not right or we moved in the wrong spaces.

“The job of the midfield three was nearly impossible. You have to stay calm in a situation like that, but we were too hectic with the ball.

“You have to prepare it [the system] well. You can’t just hope something will happen.

“Sometimes Bobby [Firmino] ran too long with the ball, or Sadio [Mane] ran too long. When that happens, you cannot produce.

“The midfielders or the full-backs tried to go forward, but we lost the ball and had to go back in the other direction.

“We had good moments, but not enough. A 0-0 away from home is OK, but we made a tactical mistake before their goal.

“That’s the second time this season that we have conceded a goal like that, then they were on their bikes, the atmosphere was there because we let them do what they did. That’s it, the story of the game.

“We want to play better than we did, but even if we don’t play brilliantly, we want a result. We weren’t as good as we could be. We have to blame ourselves.”