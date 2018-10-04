Neymar bags treble in PSG romp

Neymar scored a superb hat-trick on Wednesday as Paris Saint-Germain walloped Red Star Belgrade 6-1 in their Champions League Group C match in Paris.

The Brazil forward was in superb form as the French champions secured a comfortable win.

He opened the scoring in the 20th minute, curling in a superb free-kick from 25 yards out, before hitting a second just two minutes later, crashing a deft volley into the roof of the net after exchanging passes with Kylian Mbappe.

Goals from Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Mbappe put the Parisians further ahead before Red Star grabbed a consolation through Marko Marin with 15 minutes remaining.

The 27-year old then ensured he would grab the headlines by completing his hat-trick, repeating his free-kick trick from the first-half, but this time finding the top corner from 30 yards to cap a wonderful display to mark his 50th appearance for PSG.

Neymar's just casually done it again, but even better… pic.twitter.com/X0ogX3N8O6 — Tass (@FaZeTass) October 3, 2018

It was his second treble in the competition.

The goals also saw Neymar tie Kaka to become the highest scoring Brazilian in the history of the Champions League.