Messi puts on a show to sink Spurs at Wembley

Tottenham had no answer to Lionel Messi as he bagged a brace to help Barcelona record a 4-2 win in their UEFA Champions League clash at Wembley on Wednesday.

Tottenham 2 Barcelona 4

Lloris howler gifts Coutinho early opener

Rakitic (28′) nets with stunning volley

Kane (52′) pulls one back with good finish

Messi hits post twice then bags brace

Lamela (66′) further reduces deficit

Match summary

Ernesto Valverde’s side were in total control after Philippe Coutinho gave them a second-minute lead, and Ivan Rakitic made it 2-0 with a stunning strike just before the half-hour mark.

Harry Kane halved the deficit early in the second half, only to see Messi score at the other end soon afterwards, before Erik Lamela pulled another one back for Spurs on 66 minutes.

Messi capped off a fine night with his second goal at the death to bring an end to a thrilling contest in the English capital.

Full report

Tottenham got off to a dreadful start as an error in judgement from the returning Hugo Lloris let Barcelona in after just two minutes.

The French keeper was caught in no-man’s land as he raced out to Messi’s through-ball and failed to get there ahead of Jordi Alba, who squared to Coutinho and the Brazilian fired just inside the left post from 18 yards out.

The Catalan giants went on to boss proceedings in the first half and Clement Lenglet managed to get on the end of Messi’s free-kick from the left in the 15th minute, but failed to keep his header down.

Not surprisingly, Kane had Spurs’ first chance as he collected Son Heung-Min’s knockdown header and tested Marc-Andre ter Stegen with a bouncing shot from 25 yards out.

However, the visitors doubled their lead just three minutes later with an exquisite finish from Rakitic, who connected with a rising ball on the volley from 21 yards out to score in off the left post, following good work from Coutinho to set him up.

Luis Suarez threatened again for Barca two minutes later with an angled shot that went wide of the far post after Messi played him in on the right, before Coutinho drove at goal shortly afterwards and fired straight at Lloris from 20 yards out.

Ter Stegen came to their rescue on 33 minutes as he stuck out a glove to parry away Lamela’s cross that deflected towards goal off Nelson Semedo, while Messi could only pick out Lloris from 14 yards out after combining with Alba as the action quickly switched to the opposite end of the pitch.

Messi went close again with a deflected shot from inside the D in the 36th minute that Lloris gathered under his crossbar at the second attempt.

The little genius was inches away from putting the game to bed two minutes into the second half as he hit the base of the left post with a guided shot from the edge of the box, and Messi was denied by the woodwork again on 51 minutes with a carbon copy of his previous effort.

Instead it was Mauricio Pochettino’s troops who found the back of the net a minute later when Kane latched onto Lamela’s pass on the left and shifted the ball onto his right foot before slotting into the bottom-right corner from 12 yards out.

However, Messi quickly restored the Blaugrana’s two-goal cushion on 56 minutes as he made no mistake this time to convert Alba’s low cross from 12 yards out.

But Lamela reduced the deficit once more 10 minutes later with a curler from 20 yards out that deflected off Lenglet to beat Ter Stegen, to give the north Londoners hope.

Moussa Sissoko displayed a lack of composure as he blazed a first-time shot high into the stand behind the goal from 16 yards out on the right in the 68th minute, after Kieran Trippier did well to keep the ball in play.

Lucas Moura then forced Ter Stegen into a save from 19 yards out after picking up the ball in midfield and running at the defence on 81 minutes, and the Brazilian saw his goalbound strike from 10 yards out deflected wide of the left post by Lenglet three minutes later.

Messi had the final say, though, as he tucked home from 10 yards out in the final minute after Suarez dummied Alba’s cross from the left to put the Argentine into space.