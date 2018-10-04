Dortmund inflict more woe on Monaco

A great second-half performance from Borussia Dortmund saw them beat Monaco 3-0 at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday to go top of Group A in the UEFA Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund 3 Monaco 0

Larsen puts Dortmund ahead

Alcacer scores after missing penalty

Reus wraps up win late on

Match summary

Jacob Larsen put Lucien Favre’s side ahead shortly after half-time as he managed to beat the Monaco offside trap before slotting past Danijel Subasic.

Paco Alcacer made up for missing a penalty as he rounded Subasic to fire home, before Marco Reus completed the scoring with a goal in injury time.

Full report

Dortmund started brightly as Axel Witsel had an early shot from just outside the box that went to the left of the goal, before Marius Wolf tried his luck from range with his shot rising over the crossbar.

In the 15th minute, Benjamin Henrichs found himself in some space before he picked out Moussa Sylla, who was in the middle of the box, but he could only slice wide of the target.

Youri Tielemans then forced a great save out of Roman Burki just before the 20-minute mark. Aleksandr Golovin set up the midfielder, who tried to curl an effort into the top-right corner from 25 yards out, but Burki got across to make the save.

A few minutes before half-time, Diego Benaglio made a great save to push Reus’ effort away. Unfortunately, in doing so, the Monaco keeper injured himself and had to be replaced by Subasic as the teams headed into the break all-square.

Larsen replaced Wolf as the second half got underway and the substitution proved to be a masterstroke as he fired Dortmund into the lead in the 51st minute. Larsen got behind the Monaco defence to get onto the end of Jadon Sancho’s pass and firing into the back of the net.

Reus almost made it two 10 minutes later as Alcacer smartly left a cross from Lukasz Piszczek which allowed the German forward to fire a shot away from eight yards out which went wide.

Reus then won a penalty a few minutes later after being brought down in the box by Kamil Glik, but Alcacer couldn’t make it count as he hit the bar from 12 yards out.

However, the Spaniard made amends almost immediately as he did brilliantly to get around Subasic before burying the ball into the net to double the hosts’ lead.

Reus then capped off the evening with a well-taken goal, arriving at the back post to smash an effort past Subasic and bag all three points in a fantastic display.