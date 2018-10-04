Napoli strike late to down Liverpool

Liverpool rode their luck in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Group C clash with Napoli but were still beaten at the death at Stadio San Paolo.

Napoli 1 Liverpool 0

Alisson makes fine saves

Callejon goes close

Mertens hits woodwork

Insigne (90′) gets late winner

Match summary

The Azzurri were well on top and had chances to take the lead with Jurgen Klopp’s side not at their best on the night in Naples.

In the second half, Dries Mertens hit the woodwork but at the death Lorenzo Insigne got the winner.

Match report

Liverpool came under pressure in the opening 15 minutes as it was the hosts who appeared to have the advantage.

In the 11th minute, Insigne found space beyond Trent Alexander-Arnold and drilled a left-footed strike towards the target. However, Alisson appeared to have it covered as it whistled just wide.

Napoli were largely on top and once more put pressure on the goal. Arkadiusz Milik found space on the edge of the area before swiveling and firing a strike on target which Alisson gathered at the second attempt.

It remained cagey until the break with neither team really threatening, though it seemed the Italian outfit had the added edge.

After the interval, Insigne was again in the thick of things, laid the ball off for Milik, who unleashed a fierce drive on goal which Alisson parried. Virgil van Dijk was on hand to clear the danger.

In the 58th minute, Carlo Ancelotti’s troops came close again as Fabian Ruiz Pena was close to being sent clear on goal after Milik’s flick, though Joe Gomez and Van Dijk were alert enough to clear the danger.

In the 75th minute, the Reds had an escape as Jose Callejon met a deep cross to the far post with a volley. Alisson was beaten before the alert Gomez hacked clear off the line.

Inside the last 10 minutes, the visitors were lucky to escape again as Mario Rui’s cross from the left found Dries Mertens, but his effort hit the underside of the bar with Alisson a spectator.

In the final minute, Insigne got the winner after good work from Callejon, as the Merseysiders were sent home without a point.