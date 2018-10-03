Big Match Focus: Tottenham Hotspur v Barcelona

Tottenham Hotspur have a tricky task of getting their Champions League campaign up and running against Barcelona on Wednesday.

Champions League

Date: 3 October 2018

Game week 2

Kick-off: 20:00 local time/03:00 HKT (4 October)

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Referee: F. Zwayer

Assistants: T. Schiffner, M. Achmuller

Fourth official: G. Kleve

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Tottenham Hotspur 2 0 1 1

Barcelona 2 1 1 0

Previous encounter

Barcelona (P) 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur 29/07/2018 (International Champions Cup)

Barcelona goalscorers: Munir (15′), Arthur (29′)

Tottenham Hotspur goalscorers: Son (73′), N’Koudou (75′)

Players to watch

Tottenham have a number of key players injured, meaning captain and chief goalgetter Harry Kane may well have to make and scores his own chances against Barca. The England forward has come under criticism in recent weeks for his seemingly indifferent performances, but hit back with two goals in the 2-0 defeat of Huddersfield last time out. He has five goals and one assist in eight games in all competitions this season.

The importance of Lionel Messi cannot be understated for Barcelona. Head coach Ernesto Valverde left the midfield maestro, alongside Sergio Basquests out of his starting line-up against Athletic Club, last time out, which only ended in a 1-1 draw as Messi came off the bench to set up the goal. He has eight goals and five assists in nine games in all competitions this season.

Team form and manager quotes

Tottenham overcame a three-match losing slump, including a 2-1 loss to Inter Milan in their Champions League opener to win three on the trot.

They beat Brighton 2-1, Watford on penalties in the League Cup, and Huddersfield 2-0 ahead of facing Barca.

The Spanish giants, meanwhile, started their season in fine fashion, and stormed to the top of La Liga with four weeks before seeing off their European opponents, PSV 4-0.

But in recent weeks, the club have struggled for results, drawing 2-2 with Girona, and losing 2-1 to Leganes, ahead of being held by Athletic Club 1-1 last time out.

Ahead of the game, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said: “I am not going to try to find a solution against Messi. I think that’s impossible.

“It’s only to enjoy it. More than worrying you, it needs to excite you. I played against (Diego) Maradona and Ronaldo and, for your ego, it’s a thing that you are going to tell your kids and grandkids.

“So enjoy it, stay close and try to play in the opposite half, push Leo to play far from your goal. Because if not, it’s terrible!”

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde added: “Everyone can do their own analysis. Until eight days ago, we had won every game. When results don’t go your way, it can be because [of] the rival or because football is the way it is.

“The only thing on our minds is the big game [against Spurs] – it’s perfect for us to forget the setbacks. Yes, it’s been a tough week in terms of results, but I have no doubt that my team will play a great game.”

Team news

Hugo Lloris is back for Spurs after his thigh problem, with Michel Vorm (knee) sidelined, alongside Dele Alli (hamstring), Serge Aurier (thigh), Mousa Dembele (thigh), Christian Eriksen (abdomen) and Jan Vertonghen (hamstring).

Barca will be missing Sergi Roberto, Samuel Umtiti, Malcom, Carles Alena, Sergi Samper, who are all still in recovery from their respective injuries.