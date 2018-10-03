Guardiola: Important that City didn’t lose

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was relieved to see his team bounce back in the Champions League with a 2-1 win over Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

The Citizens suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home against Olympique Lyonnais last month to get their Group F campaign underway, but responded by beating Hoffenheim in Germany.

Ishak Belfodil put the Bundesliga side in front in the first minute, before Sergio Aguero levelled matters six minutes later. The tie looked set to end in a draw, but David Silva produced the winning strike in the 87th minute to clinch three points for City.

“After the last game it was so important that we didn’t lose. A win in Germany is always so complicated and we will learn so it’s a good three points because we fought against a lot of things,” Guardiola told the press after the game.

“We played with a little bit of fear. We were more intense in the second half. They are so well organised defensively – it was not easy but at the end we found the right moment to win the game.”

He added: “We have to live it like a club, for the players and myself it will be good. This competition – if we are able to go through we’ll have learned about what we have to do to beat opponents, I’m pretty sure. It will be good for our future as a club, our performance today.”