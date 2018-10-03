Kovac: Bayern need to go back to basics

Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac said hard work is needed to break his team’s recent slump after the German giants could only manage a 1-1 draw at home against Ajax in their Champions League Group E clash.

🗣 “We have to win on Saturday, whatever it takes” Hear from the players and the boss after Tuesday night’s draw…#UCL #FCBAJA pic.twitter.com/D3nivO4BWn — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 2, 2018

Mats Hummels’ early goal was cancelled out by Noussair Mazraoui as Bayern failed to win for the third consecutive game in all competition.

The Bavarians started the season with seven straight wins, leaving Kovac to say his team needed to get back to basics.

“Nobody expected that. But that’s football. When you fall, you always have the opportunity to get up,” Kovac told TV cameras afterwards.

“Maybe everything was a bit too easy. Now we have to roll up our sleeves… We did not win three games and we need to focus on the essentials again.

No way through. It’s just the one point toward the cause.#UCL #FCBAJA 1-1 pic.twitter.com/Y8LNPdeFL0 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 2, 2018

“Now we have to quickly show the side that made us so good in the first seven games.”

Kovac added that Bayern had failed to capitalise on the good start handed them by Hummels’ fourth-minute strike.

“That was certainly not a good game from us,” Kovac said. “We did very well in the first 15 minutes. Then we played negligently, won too few duels, every second ball was at the opponent.

“We simply played too many bad passes. We wanted too much, too fast. As a result, you build up the opponent and lose confidence.”