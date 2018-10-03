Lopetegui rues Madrid’s missed opportunities

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui said missed chances were to blame for Los Blancos’ shock 1-0 Champions League defeat to CSKA Moscow in Russia on Tuesday.

Nikola Vlasic’s early goal from an underhit Toni Kroos back-pass proved to be the only goal of the game as Madrid sank to defeat despite hitting the woodwork three times.

It marked a second loss and third game without a goal in a week for Lopetegui after last Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat to Sevilla in La Liga and Saturday’s stalemate with neighbours Atletico.

Asked about the lack of goals, Lopetegui replied: “We must keep generating chances and we will be more successful – I have no doubt that we will start to score and the victories will come.

“We have failed to take any of the countless chances we have had. We have tried from everywhere and from that point of view we have had bad luck.”

He added that it was a far cry from the situation just two weeks ago.

“Ten days ago we beat Roma and we were invincible. Now we are not so bad. There are just some situations in football that we have to reverse.”

Meanwhile, CSKA coach Viktor Goncharenko said that he had a hard time controlling his players as they closed in on such a historic result.

“My first objective at half-time was to calm the team down,” Goncharenko said. “There were players who could not believe we were 1-0 up, but the start of the second half was even better than the first.”