Fans frustrated as Mourinho slams players again

Jose Mourinho once again criticised his players after Manchester United were booed off the pitch following a dismal 0-0 Champions League draw with Valencia at Old Trafford.

Fans showed their frustrations after United’s fourth game without a win, chanting ‘attack, attack, attack’ as they echoed comments by Paul Pogba in his recent criticism of the team’s playing style.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Mourinho said he understood the feelings of the spectators.

“Freedom of speech,” he said. “Especially (for) Manchester United fans that I respect 200 percent.”

4 – Jose Mourinho has gone four consecutive home games in all competitions without a win for the first time in his managerial career. Frustration. pic.twitter.com/hHV9kQ6fSg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 2, 2018

He then went on to talk about the performance, questioning the ability of his defence in what could be interpreted as a dig at the club’s failure to buy a central defender during the summer.

“I’m pleased with the effort, the commitment, the improvement, and I’m not pleased of course with the result, which is not a good result but is not a bad result.

“In such a difficult group, if you cannot win, you don’t lose. We were the team that tried more, that had probably a couple of big chances to win, but I accept the result as a fair result.

“The players, they tried, they raised the level of their effort, they raised the level of their intensity. We tried to play but in some crucial phases we didn’t have the technical quality to build from the back.

“We knew we would not create 20 chances. Our attacking players are not in their best moment of confidence and individual performance level, so we thought with three or four chances we would score and win the game, which we didn’t.

“We have two matches against Juventus to make points. It is a very difficult group, yes.

“We have Newcastle before the league stops then we have Chelsea and Juventus in three days. It will be good for the team if we can beat Newcastle.”

Mourinho refused to be drawn into a war of words with former United star Paul Scholes, who blasted the Portuguese pre-match in his role as a TV pundit.

Talking on BT Sport, Scholes said: “I am sat here surprised he’s here after Saturday.”

“He’s coming out in press conferences, having a go at players, people above him. I think his mouth is out of control and he’s embarrassing the club.”

Asked to comment on Scholes criticism, Mourinho replied, “I don’t need to know what he said. He said what he wants to say, I’m not interested, honestly, I’m not interested.”

Scholes was not the only one criticising Mourinho.

Put Mourinho and United players out of their misery. What is the point in continuing like this? What is the point in trudging on in this warped belief something will click and it’ll sort itself out? It’s nonsensical. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) October 2, 2018

Not blaming Mourinho for everything but we are shocking as whole. I feel it’s better to try a new manager then completely overhaul the team. One has to happen as this can’t carry on. Everyone is to blame. The fans deserve more and I don’t believe Mourinho can offer us that — Ryan Rumball (@chuckster729) October 2, 2018

Man Utd fans who accept that performance are accepting mediocrity… that’s not good enough for a club as big as United — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) October 2, 2018

Can we just put everyone out of their misery please? Mourinho is done at United. Nobody is happy. Get rid and lift the squad and fans. #MUFC — Michael (@granvillepoet) October 2, 2018

Is time running out for Mourinho?