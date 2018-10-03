CSKA shock defending champs Madrid in Moscow

A second-minute goal from Nikola Vlasic was enough as CSKA Moscow shocked Real Madrid at Arena CSKA on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.

CSKA Moscow 1 Real Madrid 0

Vlasic opens scoring

Akinfeev denies Carvajal

Mariano fires over

Akinfeev sent off in injury time

Match summary

Vlasic put CSKA ahead early on as he capitalised on a terrible back-pass by Toni Kroos before slotting his effort into the bottom-right corner.

Los Blancos pushed to find an equaliser throughout the game with Mariano hitting a shot over before heading an effort onto the post in stoppage time.

Full report

The hosts were off to a flyer as Kroos volleyed a poor back-pass towards Keylor Navas and Vlasic was onto it in a flash, taking a touch before burying his effort.

Casemiro almost pulled one back in the 23rd minute when Raphael Varane headed a corner back across goal towards, but the Brazilian couldn’t get the telling touch and just five minutes later, he came close again as he hit the post.

The defending champions finally began finding their rhythm after the half-hour mark and shortly after Karim Benzema curled an effort just wide of goal, Dani Carvajal managed to get in around the back post before cutting in and shooting with Igor Akinfeev well positioned to make the save.

Carvajal was then forced off the pitch five minutes later with an injury which saw the introduction of Alvaro Odriozola.

CSKA appeared to be content to sit deep and remain compact in defence which proved difficult for Real to break down. Kroos looked to take matters into his own hands in the 74th minute as he cut inside of the defence before flashing a shot wide of the post.

Historic win for #CSKA at the full Luzhniki stadium! Red-Blues beat the great @realmadrid thanks to Vlasic early goal! 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/q8xPW7OVCR — PFC CSKA Moscow (@PFCCSKA_en) October 2, 2018

Substitute Mariano then had a go from a tight angle after being played in by Marco Asensio, but his volley was always rising and sailed well over the crossbar.

Akinfeev then pulled off a terrific save in the 82nd minute as a shot from Dani Ceballos took a big deflection which looked to be looping over the goalkeeper, but the former Russia international managed to tip the ball away in a desperate effort.

In the 90th minute, Mariano got onto the end of a cross from Odriozola, but he could only find the post and finally Akinfeev received a late red card for two counts of dissent, but it was not enough as Julen Lopetegui’s side slumped to a disappointing defeat in the Russian capital.