Bayern survive late scare to draw with Ajax at home

Bayern Munich rode their luck as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Ajax in Tuesday’s Group E Champions League clash at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich 1 Ajax 1

Hummels (4′) nets opener

Mazraoui (22′) levels

Neuer makes saves

Schone hits crossbar late on

Match summary

Bayern took an early lead but were pegged back by an impressive Ajax, who were largely the better team and were unfortunate not to pick up all three points against the Bundesliga champions.

Match report

Bayern came out of the blocks quickly and hit the front in the fourth minute through superb work from Arjen Robben.

The veteran winger sent in a cross which was met by Mats Hummels, who headed home from close range.

However, Ajax were showing remarkable resiliency and nearly hit back just before the 20-minute mark. Nicolas Tagliafico roared down the left flank and found a lovely cross towards Dusan Tadic, who sent his strike over the bar.

The visitors continued to pour forwards and found the leveler in the 22nd minute through Noussair Mazraoui. After a superb one-two with Tadic, the Morocco international guided a superb finish beyond Manuel Neuer in goal with his weaker left foot.

Soon after Donny van de Beek broke up play before his pass to Maximilian Wober nearly led to danger. The centre-back saw his pass given away as Javi Martinez nearly profited. Yet, the Spaniard struck wide though Andre Onana seemed to have it covered.

After the break the Bavarians continued to be under pressure as the Eredivisie giants asserted surprising dominance.

Hakim Ziyech nearly created the second after setting David Neres free over the top. His cross found Tadic, whose tame effort went straight at Neuer.

In the 50th minute, Nicolas Tagliafico forced a full-stretch stop from Neuer before the German number one pounced on the rebound.

The visitors were well on top and came close again not long afterwards. In the 72nd minute, a sitter was missed as Van de Beek had the goal at his mercy from Daley Blind’s flick on, but he volleyed wide as Niko Kovac’s men wilted under the pressure. Nonetheless, the hosts responded when James Rodriguez forced Onana into a fine save.

In injury time, Lasse Schone nearly won all three points with a tremendous free-kick from 30 yards out that hit the crossbar when Kasper Dolberg was brought down. It was the final major action of the game as it ended 1-1.