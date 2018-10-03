Fans boo as Manchester United draw with Valencia

Manchester United failed to make home-ground advantage count as they were held to a goalless draw by Valencia at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Manchester United 0 Valencia 0

Guedes (12′) fires straight at Neto

Pogba (62′) free-kick tipped over by Neto

Neto denies Lukaku twice in second half

Rashford (86′) hits bar with free-kick

Match summary

Jose Mourinho’s side created the better chances and went closest through Marcus Rashford late in the second half, but they didn’t do enough to come away with all three points, as the Old Trafford faithful voiced their displeasure after the final whistle.

Full report

Valencia enjoyed plenty of possession in the final third during the first half, but their decision making was very poor.

David de Gea only had one save to make and it was routine as Goncalo Guedes fired straight at him from an angle on the right in the 12th minute.

Rashford went close at the other end three minutes later as he cut in from the left touchline and drove towards goal before drilling a low shot just wide of the near post from the edge of the box.

The United youth product got his next attempt on target in the 26th minute, but his deflected strike from 25 yards out bounced in front of Neto and was comfortably collected by the keeper.

Another promising move from the visitors ended in disappointment on 39 minutes when Dani Parejo blasted over from 22 yards out on the right after Cristiano Piccini teed him up from Nemanja Matic’s misplaced flick.

Guedes also failed to test De Gea with a wayward effort from 20 yards out in first-half stoppage time after cutting in from the left flank, and the winger wasted another good opportunity in the 49th minute when he curled wide of the right post from the edge of the box after being set up by Rodrigo.

Neto was finally called into action on 62 minutes as he pushed Paul Pogba’s curling free-kick from 22 yards out over the crossbar, while at the other end Michy Batshuayi should have done better when he blazed over from eight yards out after a neat touch from Rodrigo teed him up on 67 minutes.

Lukaku forces another good save from Neto. Twenty minutes to go – let’s keep pressing for that winner! #MUFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/B9NYoB63Mr — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 2, 2018

Neto was required to save Romelu Lukaku’s curler from 16 yards out on the right after Pogba picked him out with a ball over the top on 71 minutes, before the Belgian striker was denied at close range from a tight angle on the left three minutes later.

Rashford was unfortunate to see his free-kick from a narrow angle on the left clip the top of the woodwork four minutes from time, and Lukaku spurned another good chance when he directed a free header over from an 88th-minute corner on the left.