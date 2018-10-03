City sneak past dogged Hoffenheim

David Silva scored a late winner as Manchester City edged a spirited TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2-1 at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Tuesday night.

Hoffenheim 1 Manchester City 2

Belfodil (1′) gives TSG a shock early lead

Aguero (8′) swiftly responds for City

Belfodil comes close to bagging brace

Silva (87′) completes comeback win

Match summary

Ishak Belfodil netted an early opener as he ran onto a good ball from Kerem Demirbay and slotted past Emerson, before Sergio Aguero levelled matters a few minutes later.

David Silva then grabbed the winner for Pep Guardiola’s side with just three minutes left in the game as he dispossessed Stefan Posch inside the box and blasted home.

FULL-TIME | Worth his weight in GOALS! @21LVA‘s late winner means a vital three points in the #UCL! Tough that, but we made it! 🔵 1-2 💙 #tsgvcity #mancity pic.twitter.com/FNZ7TnARZv — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 2, 2018

Full report

It was a dream start for Hoffenheim in their first-ever UEFA Champions League home fixture as Belfodil netted an opener within the first minute.

What a start!! 💪 Kerem #Demirbay puts a pass straight through to Ishak # Belfodil who pushes his way through to score after just 47 seconds for the lead! 🔵 1-0 🦈 (5′)#TSGMCI — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@achtzehn99_en) October 2, 2018

The City defence were caught unaware by Demirbay, who played Belfodil in on goal and the striker squared up Ederson before scoring with a neat finish.

However, the visitors struck back just seven minutes later as Silva picked out Leroy Sane brilliantly and the German winger held it up within the six-yard box before finding Aguero, who eventually fired home.

7. We weren’t behind for long as @21LVA weights one through to @LeroySane19 who opts not to shoot and squares for @aguerosergiokun instead who doesn’t miss those! GET IN! Eight in ten for Sergio this season! 🔵 1-1 💙 #tsgvcity #mancity — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 2, 2018

Raheem Sterling then had a glorious chance to put the Citizens ahead as a blistering counter-attack had the English winger with just Oliver Baumann to beat, but his shot found the heel of the goalkeeper before going wide.

Just after the half-hour mark, some scintillating footwork from Sane inside the box saw the ball fall to Aguero, who could only volley over from 10 yards out.

Aymeric Laporte then gave the ball away which allowed Belfodil the chance to fire a shot at Ederson, who was up to the task, with the rebound cleared upfield.

Shortly before half-time, Aguero sent an effort inches over the crossbar as the teams entered the break on even terms.

The hosts had another positive start to the second half as a good run from Joshua Brenet managed to find Belfodil, who tried his luck with an ambitious effort that went well wide of goal.

Just before the hour mark, Ederson was saved from a moment of madness by Sane. The City keeper came rushing out his box to try clear a long ball but missed it completely. Luckily for Ederson, Sane was tracking back and managed to clear the danger.

Baumann then pulled off a great save to deny Aguero as the keeper managed to race back into position after missing out on Bernardo Silva’s cross to hold onto Aguero’s header.

It was then Silva who managed to break the deadlock as a terrible defensive error from Posch allowed the Spanish midfielder to pounce as he nicked the ball away from the young defender before burying his effort into the back of the net.