Preview: Napoli vs Liverpool

Napoli will be targeting their first win in the UEFA Champions League proper on Wednesday when they host a Liverpool side that beat PSG last month.

UEFA Champions League

3 October 2018

Group C, matchday 2

Kick-off: 21:00 (GMT+2)

Venue: Stadio San Paolo

Referee: V. Kassai

Assistants: G. Ring, V. Toth

Fourth official: P. Berettyan

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Napoli 3 0 1 2

Liverpool 3 2 1 0

Previous encounter:

Liverpool 5-0 Napoli (Friendly) 04/08/18

Liverpool goalscorers: J. Milner (4′), G. Wijnaldum (9′), M. Salah (58′), D. Sturridge (73′), A. Moreno (77′)

Players to watch:

Lorenzo Insigne has been lethal in front of goal so far this season. The 27-year-old winger has netted five goals in eight starts across all competitions, while Jose Callejon has been creating scoring opportunities from the opposite flank.

Daniel Sturridge could be given a start in Naples after scoring a blinder against Chelsea at the weekend. The English striker has four goals in seven games, but five of those appearances saw him come off the bench. Mohamed Salah is yet to hit peak form and will be determined to impress.

Team form and manager quotes:

The Partenopei were held to a goalless draw by Red Star Belgrade in their Group C opener and will be eager to claim three points in their first home game of the competition.

They beat Torino 3-1 after the 0-0 draw in Serbia and followed it up with a 3-0 thrashing of Parma. However, before suffering a 3-1 defeat at Serie A champions Juventus on Saturday.

Speaking to the press after losing to Juve, Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti said: “We need to improve in terms of character, consistency and experience, but we did well even when down to 10 men.

“A defeat can happen, just as Juventus can lose in Naples. We have to keep improving under many aspects, but I am convinced we’ll be competitive right to the end.”

“@LFC are one of the best teams in Europe, but we’ll go for the win – we can cause them problems.” More from @MrAncelotti ➡ https://t.co/TQm5mNSsVp ⚽ #NapoliLiverpool

💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/nj76rUPPvK — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) October 2, 2018

Meanwhile, the Reds will be hoping to stay in pole position in the group after a dramatic 3-2 win over Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield.

After that victory, Jurgen Klopp’s side went on to hammer Southampton 3-0, but were knocked out of the EFL Cup in their next fixture following a 2-1 loss to Chelsea, before a 1-1 draw with Maurizio Sarri’s men in the Premier League on Saturday.

“We will see, maybe we will make one or two changes or whatever – maybe more – but it’s all about this game. It’s the only way I understand it,” Klopp said.

“We are in good shape, we have good rhythm and that’s something we have to use so let’s try our best.

“It’s not that you can say, ‘OK, Champions League in Naples, I will make five or six changes’ and then for City you make six changes again, then who are the other six because the six that played already, they cannot play on Sunday… it’s difficult really.”

Team news:

Napoli are expected to be at full strength as they have no new injury concerns.

Liverpool are still missing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Adam Lallana, while Dejan Lovren could come back into the starting line-up.