Nagelsmann excited to test himself against Guardiola

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann is relishing the prospect of testing himself against Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old will lead his charges against Guardiola for the first time when the two sides meet in a Champions League Group F encounter at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Sinsheim.

Nagelsmann is considered to be one of the most promising young managers in Europe and is looking forward to the challenge of facing Guardiola.

Nagelsmann told the press: “I play against Pep Guardiola for the first time and, from his professional career, he is a good point of reference.

“I’m really looking forward to our first Champions League game at home. Until now I’ve been feeling fairly normal and we’ve been concentrating on training but, as of tonight, there’ll certainly be plenty of excitement.”

He added: “Man City expect to win the game and I’m expecting them to focus on their strengths, but we’ve come up with a very brave plan.

“There will not be a battle of tactics. Our main strength is our style of play and everyone who takes the field for us will be brave in possession. We will look forward with anticipation and courage.”