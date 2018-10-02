Preview: CSKA Moscow v Real Madrid

CSKA Moscow face a big challenge to keep alive their UEFA Champions League campaign when they face reigning champions Real Madrid in Tuesday’s Group G clash in the Russian capital.

Champions League

Date: 2 October 2018

Game week 2

Kick-off: 22:00 local time/03:00 HKT

Venue: VEB Arena

Referee: O. Hategan

Assistants: O. Sovre, S. Gheorghe

Fourth official: A. Ghinguleac

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

CSKA 2 0 1 1

Real 2 1 1 0

Previous encounter

Real 4-1 CSKA 14/03/2012 (Champions League)

Real goalscorers: G. Higuain (26′), Cristiano Ronaldo (55′) (90+4), K. Benzema (70′)

Players to watch

Striker Karim Benzema has another opportunity to prove he can lead the line and produce the goals in Khodynka Field. The France forward had a dire 2017/18 season, managing just five league goals though he did get five in the victorious Champions League campaign.

Fyodor Chalov has opened the season in fine fashion with seven goals in nine appearances. The talented 20-year-old will no doubt hope to see his stock rise in the European game by putting on a top individual performance against the reigning UCL champions.

Team form and manager quotes

CSKA come into the game in solid form having won three and drawn two of their last five Russian Premier League matches.

The outfit from Moscow started their Champions League campaign with a 2-2 draw with Viktoria Plzen, and would likely consider even a point against Madrid to be a good result.

Nonetheless, coach Viktor Goncharenko believes facing Los Blancos comes at the right time especially in the absence of all-time leading scorer Cristiano Ronaldo who moved to Juventus.

He said: “Maybe it’s the right time to face them, without many leaders but also the young ones are at the top, they are waiting for their chance but it’s not easy even if big players could not be there. They play without Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Madrid started the season brightly under Zinedine Zidane’s successor, Julen Lopetegui, but have dropped points in their last two La Liga matches.

A 3-0 hammering at the hands of Sevilla was most recently followed by a 0-0 draw at home to Atletico Madrid. There have been some questions about how equipped the Spanish giants are to remain competitive after the departure of the legendary Ronaldo.

Yet, in the UCL the team beat Roma in their opening game on 19 September. Lopetegui told reporters: “Our aim is to continue in the same vein. Every game is difficult in the Champions League. All games are difficult and very important. We know we’re facing a strong opponent, with some good players. Our aim is to win, and to get the three points.”

Team news

CSKA have a number of injuries to key players with up to seven players being in question for Tuesday’s clash.

Kristijan Bistrovic is out after undergoing ankle surgery while Viktor Vasin, Konstantin Kuchaev and Aleksandr Makarov are doubtful.

Abel Hernandez and Hordur Magnusson are close to a return to fitness but won’t return this week. Khetag Khosonov is fit and could start against Real.

Gareth Bale is out with injury for the visitors while centre-back Sergio Ramos has been rested for this game. Marcelo’s participation is doubtful while Isco could miss out with illness. Thibaut Courtois and Keylor Navas are set to battle it out as to who starts in goal.