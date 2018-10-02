Preview: FC Bayern München v Ajax Amsterdam

FC Bayern München have a chance to put a couple of poor Bundesliga results behind them when they face Ajax Amsterdam in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League clash at the Allianz Arena.

Champions League

Date: 2 October 2018

Game week 2

Kick-off: 21:00 local time/03:00 HKT

Venue: Allianz Arena

Referee: P. Kralovec

Assistants: I. Nadvorník, K. Hajek

Fourth official:J. Molacek

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Bayern 2 1 1 0

Ajax 0 1 1 0

Previous encounter

Ajax 2-2 Bayern 08/12/2004 (Champions League)

Ajax goalscorers: Tomas Galasek (38′), Nicolae Mitea (64′)

Bayern goalscorers: Roy Makaay Goal (9′), Michael Ballack (78′)

Players to watch

Robert Lewandowski has started the season in prolific form as expected, with eight goals in eight appearances in all competitions. However, the Poland star has not scored in his last two Bundesliga matches and will no doubt be eager to rectify that against Ajax on home soil.

Creative attacking midfielder Dusan Tadic has been very productive with the Eredivisie giants since his switch from Southampton ahead of 2018/19. The 29-year-old has contributed a number of assists and has chipped in with seven goals in 13 appearances. He will want to impress against Bayern.

Team form and manager quotes

The Bavarians come into the contest in uncharacteristically poor form after a draw at home to Augsburg as well as a 2-0 defeat away to Hertha Berlin in Germany’s top-flight.

However, they opened their Group E campaign with a 2-0 victory over Benfica on 19 September and will no doubt feel confident of bouncing back against De Godenzonen.

Ahead of the clash, manager Niko Kovac said: “I’m glad a great match awaits us, with two great clubs that dominated European football in the 70s, with fantastic players.

“I wish and hope for a reaction, not only for the match against Ajax but also for the match next weekend.”

Meanwhile, Ajax bounced back from a recent 3-0 defeat to fierce rivals PSV Eindhoven with a big win in the Dutch cup as well as a 2-0 win over Fortuna Sittard last Saturday.

Coach Erik ten Hag’s men also won their opening match in the competition as they beat AEK Athens 3-0. As such, Ten Hag says his side will have no fear going into the encounter.

He said: “We will play our own game but for every game, you make a plan and you also look at the opponent. You then search for the threats and opportunities. Tomorrow we have to go for our chances.”

Team news

Leon Goretzka is available after recovering from an ankle injury while there are no new injury concerns. Rafinha, Corentin Tolisso and Kingsley Coman are long term casualties.

Frenkie de Jong could return from a calf injury while Matthijs de Ligt is available. Kasper Dolberg may start after scoring in the victory over Fortuna last weekend. Daley Sinkgraven, Joel Veltman and Hassane Bande are long term absentees.