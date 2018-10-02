Preview: Manchester United vs Valencia

Manchester United will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they face Valencia Old Trafford in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

UEFA Champions League

2 October 2018

Group H, matchday 2

Kick-off: 21:00 (GMT+2)

Venue: Old Trafford

Referee: S. Vincic

Assistants: T. Klancnik, A. Kovacic

Fourth official: M. Zunic

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WINS DRAWS LOSSES

Man United 8 2 5 1

Valencia 8 1 5 2

Previous encounter:

Manchester United 1-1 Valencia (Champions League) 07/12/2010

Manchester United goalscorer: Anderson (62′)

Valencia goalscorer: P. Hernandez (32′)

Players to watch:

Marcus Rashford could have a big role to play against the Spanish club after coming off the bench to score United’s solitary goal against West Ham at the weekend. The Red Devils were poor before the striker’s introduction in the 57th minute and he injected some life into the team until they conceded a third goal. The England international will be eager to impress after being used sparingly thus far in the new campaign.

Valencia have the tools to hurt their illustrious hosts, with loan duo Denis Cheryshev and Michy Batshuayi both having opened their accounts for the season, while Rodrigo could pose United’s shaky defence all sorts of problems in midweek.

Team form and manager quotes:

United have not won in any competition since beating Young Boys 3-0 in Switzerland a fortnight ago in their Group H opener.

Jose Mourinho’s side squandered the lead against Wolves at Old Trafford three days later to draw 1-1 in the Premier League, before being dumped out of the EFL Cup by Derby on penalties having also led on their own patch.

Worse was to follow as they were second best throughout in a 3-1 defeat to West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday, which equalled their poorest start to a league season after seven matches.

Mourinho is hoping the European stage can bring the best out of his players after three sub-standard performances on the domestic scene.

“A Champions League week is always a good week, even if you expect a difficult match, a difficult opponent. It’s a big week,” the Portuguese coach said in his pre-match press conference.

“Everyone wants to play Champions League, not everyone can do it. So we are here and we have the chance to play a big match. So, big match, big week.”

Valencia too are having a tough time of it after picking up just one victory in eight games across all competitions this term.

Marcelino’s troops had failed to record a win in their opening six La Liga encounters before edging Real Sociedad 1-0 on Saturday to get their campaign up and running.

Los Che are unbeaten in their five league outings though, having drawn their previous four, while their European adventure began with a 2-0 loss at home to Juventus.

Team news:

Ashley Young is unavailable for selection after picking up a knock against the Hammers last time out. The full-back joins Ander Herrera (ankle), Jesse Lingard (groin) and long-term absentee Marcos Rojo on the sidelines.

Marcelino has a near clean bill of health, with only Santi Mina a doubt having missed the last two games with a knee injury.