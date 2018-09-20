Mariano makes his mark for Madrid

Real Madrid’s Mariano Diaz made up for lost time on Wednesday as he netted a superb goal after coming on as a substitute in their 3-0 Champions League win over Roma.

The 25-year old marked his home debut for Los Blancos in the competition with a stunning injury-time goal as he cut inside and curled a shot into the far corner to add the icing to the cake win.

MD7 🔥 Real Madrid’s new no.7 Mariano scores a stunning goal on his second debut. Ronaldo who? pic.twitter.com/5t49VASzqZ — VERSUS (@vsrsus) September 19, 2018

Speaking afterwards, Madrid’s new number seven said he was glad just to get the opportunity to play.

“I am very happy for the debut at home, in the Champions League, and with a great victory against a great rival that last year was a step away from the final,” said the striker.

“I’m very happy for the goal I scored, thanks to Marcelo’s pass and the work of my teammates.”

Asked about nerves, Mariano added: “Not at all, I felt ready, but I was not in a hurry, I just wanted to work to have the opportunity from the coach.”

Mariano has been at Madrid since 2012, but went out on loan to Lyon last season where he scored 18 goals in 34 league appearances.

Boss Julen Lopetegui praised the player for taking his chance to shine.

“His time had come and he made the most of it,” the former Spain coach said.

“I’ll take the team’s triumph against a rival like Roma, who last year eliminated Barcelona and went far [the semi-finals].

“We knew they were going to make things difficult for us, but the team was very good, we made a great match, both defensively and offensively.”