Bayern breeze past Benfica in UCL opener

FC Bayern Munchen were full value for money as they outplayed Benfica 2-0 in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Group E opener at Estadio da Luz.

Benfica 0 Bayern Munich 2

Lewandowski (10′) opens scoring

Neuer makes some good saves

Robben fires over

Sanches (54′) seals victory

Match summary

Robert Lewandowski got the opening goal for the visitors inside the first 15 minutes and Manuel Neuer made some smart saves before Renato Sanches got the decisive goal in the second stanza.

Match report

Bayern showed their greater quality in the opening stages of the encounter despite the wave of support sweeping around the ground in Lisbon.

Their superior quality soon paid dividends in the 10th minute when Lewandowski showed his predatory instincts to net the opening goal.

David Alaba found space on the left after a lovely pass from Franck Ribery, before he found Lewandowski, who took a touch before firing expertly beyond Odisseas Vlachodimos.

The German champions kept pouring forward and in the 13th minute it was nearly 2-0. When Joshua Kimmich found Arjen Robben making a superb run in behind the defence, the experienced winger saw his delayed strike saved by Vlachodimos.

The hosts grew into the contest as Eduardo Salvio threatened just before the half-an-hour mark. He got on the end of a good passing move before striking an effort on target which Neuer did well to save.

With that said, just before the break Bayern nearly doubled their advantage through Robben. After a driving run by Ribery, the Frenchman found his Dutch partner in crime though the 34-year-old fired over with weaker his right foot.

After the interval, the Bavarian giants continued to show their quality and would extend the advantage in the 54th minute after neat inter-play.

Kimmich found the lively Sanches, who drove forwards before picking out James Rodriguez through a good touch from Lewandowski. His cross from the left picked out Sanches, who side-footed home with confidence. Bayern head coach Niko Kovac saw his confidence in the youngster pay off.

The Eagles responded but Neuer was alert on two occasions as he saved from both Ruben Dias as well as Andre Almeida from resulting set-pieces.