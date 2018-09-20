United too much for Young Boys

Manchester United safely navigated a tricky opening tie in the UEFA Champions League proper as they beat Young Boys 3-0 at Stade de Suisse on Wednesday.

Young Boys 0 Manchester United 3

De Gea denies Camara and Fassnacht

Rashford (22′) hits the woodwork

Pogba (35′, 44′) on target twice

Martial (66′) wraps up victory

Match summary

Jose Mourinho’s side got the job done courtesy of a first-half brace from Paul Pogba, before the United skipper turned provider for Anthony Martial’s goal in the second stanza.

Full report

Young Boys weren’t overawed in the first half and created the first chance on their artificial surface, with Guillaume Hoarau glancing a header just wide of the left post on eight minutes from Kevin Mbabu’s fine cross on the right.

Romelu Lukaku had a sniff at goal seven minutes later when he latched onto Nemanja Matic’s through-ball on the left and fired into the side-netting from a narrow angle.

David de Gea was soon called into action at the other end as he tipped over Mohamed Ali Camara’s shot from 25 yards out, before Marcus Rashford went close for Manchester United midway through the first half.

Luke Shaw made his way to the left byline and cut the ball back for Rashford, whose deft flick clipped the outside of the near post.

De Gea wasn’t taking any chances as he punched Christian Fassnacht’s rising strike from 20 yards out over the crossbar on 34 minutes, and it proved crucial as the Red Devils went up the pitch to open the scoring.

The ball broke for Pogba after Fred’s run was halted and the Frenchman shifted onto his left foot before flashing a shot into the top-left corner of the net from 16 yards out.

The visitors were perhaps fortunate to win a penalty on 42 minutes when the referee deemed that Mbabu had handled Shaw’s cross inside the area. Pogba coolly converted from 12 yards out, although David Von Ballmoos got a glove onto the ball.

Miralem Sulejmani looked to respond before half-time, but his strike from 19 yards out was deflected over the bar.

The hosts continued to search for a way back into the contest in the second half and Roger Assale couldn’t keep his shot down from 19 yards out on 57 minutes after cutting in from the left.

Rashford was afforded space to shoot from 30 yards out on the hour mark, but Von Ballmoos collected the ball on the bounce with ease.

However, Martial put the game to bed six minutes later when he beat Von Ballmoos from eight yards via a deflection off Camara out after being played in by Pogba on the left.

The Swiss champions kept plugging away and Michel Aebischer blazed over from 17 yards out after picking up Chris Smalling’s clearance on 72 minutes, before Camara somehow missed the target from three yards out as he arrived late to make contact with a 74th-minute corner.

Juan Mata was presented with two late chances, but couldn’t take either of them. The substitute fired inches wide of the near post after meeting Shaw’s cutback on 81 minutes and then cleared the target from outside the box two minutes later from Martial’s pass on the left.