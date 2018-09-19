Dortmund scrape past Club Brugge in Belgium

Borussia Dortmund rode their luck but still came away with a 1-0 victory over Club Brugge in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League Group A encounter at Jan Breydelstadion.

Club Brugge 0 Borussia Dortmund 1

Reus goes close

Vossen heads wide

Both teams are quiet

Pulisic (85′) gets lucky winner

Match summary

Both teams struggled to create openings, though the hosts had chances to take the advantage in the first half.

In the second period, substitute Christian Pulisic proved to be the hero as he got lucky on the rebound to net the winner.

Match report

Borussia Dortmund came out of the blocks quickly and nearly hit the front from the start.

With just around 60 seconds gone, Matej Mitrovic played a short pass to his goalkeeper. Marco Reus raced on to the attempt, but Karlo Letica was sharp as he forced the BVB forward away from danger.

In the 11th minute Jelle Vossen went close to getting the first goal, though his header went wide after a cross from the right.

The hosts looked the more threatening in the first 20 minutes and Reus proved to be the difference as he cleared a goal-bound effort off the line.

The momentum continued for Brugge as Wesley Moraes beat his marker from the left, before his strike was well-saved by Roman Burki.

With that said, BVB came close to a penalty when Hans Vanaken appeared to handle in the area from a cross, though the referee did not give a decision on the play.

The visitors reacted and just before the interval Manuel Akanji found Marcel Schmelzer inside the area, however, his header was an awkward one and bounced wide.

Following the interval, Dortmund started to show better quality as they kept possession for longer periods.

There was very little action to speak of in the final third as both teams struggled for openings. Yet, Dortmund would take the advantage at the death.

The impressive Mahmoud Dahoud played the ball through and Mats Rits made a mess of his clearance as it hit the on-rushing Pulisic, who was on as a substitute, before the rebound looped over Letica in the 85th minute.